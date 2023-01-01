Contests
Fire destroys an Emerado mobile home

(Source: Pixabay)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EMERADO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A mobile home in Emerado was destroyed by a fire on New Year’s Eve.

Emerado Fire says they got the call to report to the Acks Mobile Home Park shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames. Neighboring mobile homes were also evacuated as a precaution.

Residents of the damaged mobile home were inside when the fire started, but all were able to escape safely without any injuries.

A firefighter was treated on the scene for a minor injury, but was cleared to return to duty.

The mobile home is a total loss. The cause of the fire is still not known.

