Fire destroys an Emerado mobile home

EMERADO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A mobile home in Emerado was destroyed by a fire on New Year’s Eve.

Emerado Fire says they got the call to report to the Acks Mobile Home Park shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames. Neighboring mobile homes were also evacuated as a precaution.

Residents of the damaged mobile home were inside when the fire started, but all were able to escape safely without any injuries.

A firefighter was treated on the scene for a minor injury, but was cleared to return to duty.

The mobile home is a total loss. The cause of the fire is still not known.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.