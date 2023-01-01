Fargo-Moorhead residents ready for 2023

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Excitement is in the air, parties are getting ready and Fargo-Moorhead residents are preparing to ring in the new year. 2023 is just around the corner.

“I’m actually graduating from NDSU with my BSN for nursing so looking forward for what that means to me.” said Kelly Johnson, a university student in Fargo.

“I’m looking forward to being done with school.” said Melanie Gibson, another university student in Fargo.

Not everyone had an easy 2022. Some faced challenges due to issues like inflation and illness.

“Yeah, I am an electrical engineer for Bobcat, we just handled the chip shortage this whole year doing redesigns for everything and I’m looking forward to being done with that and going back to regular projects.” said Jonathan Materi, an electrical engineer for Bobcat.

Sariyah Hossain is excited for 2023. She’s starting medical school and is looking forward to some much needed rest of graduating from college.

“Excited for that new freedom that I have.” said Hossain.

Overall, everyone is ready to hit the new year in stride.

“Excited for exploring new areas of nursing, and then I am also going on a trip to Africa.” said Johnson.

“All the opportunities available for me and my new job.” Angela Gendreau.

“Travelling more and just spending more time with my loved ones.” said Gibson.

The Fargo Police Dept. is reminding the public that Vision Zero North Dakota is providing $10 off on Lyft rides through the Lyft app with the code ‘VZWINTER22′.

