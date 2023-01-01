Ring in the New Year! Essentia Health-Fargo welcomes first baby of 2023
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In the early hours of New Year’s Day, LeeAnna Starr Gonzalez Mendez was born at 2:47 a.m. at the Essentia Health-Fargo. Both Takeasha Hull and Alex Gonzalez of Lisbon, welcomed in their baby girl who weighed at eight pounds and 13 ounces.
LeeAnna was the first baby born for Essentia Health-Fargo in 2023.
According to Hull, her daughter’s namesake comes from four other names of ‘strong, independent’ women in the family.
Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.