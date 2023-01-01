Contests
Ring in the New Year! Essentia Health-Fargo welcomes first baby of 2023

LeeAnna Starr Gonzalez Mendez was born in the early hours of New Year's Day.
LeeAnna Starr Gonzalez Mendez was born in the early hours of New Year's Day.(Essentia Health-Fargo)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In the early hours of New Year’s Day, LeeAnna Starr Gonzalez Mendez was born at 2:47 a.m. at the Essentia Health-Fargo. Both Takeasha Hull and Alex Gonzalez of Lisbon, welcomed in their baby girl who weighed at eight pounds and 13 ounces.

LeeAnna was the first baby born for Essentia Health-Fargo in 2023.

According to Hull, her daughter’s namesake comes from four other names of ‘strong, independent’ women in the family.

