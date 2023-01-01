Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Body dead for several months found in SC donation bin

FILE PHOTO - Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in...
FILE PHOTO - Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in Lugoff, South Carolina, after smelling a bad odor, investigators said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUGOFF, S.C. (AP) — A body found inside a donation bin in South Carolina had likely been dead for at least several months, Kershaw County authorities said.

Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in Lugoff after smelling a bad odor, investigators said.

Investigators first thought the body might be from someone seeking shelter from the recent cold snap, but quickly determined the remains had been in the bin for at least several months, Kershaw County Coroner David West said.

The bin appeared to have not been emptied for years and had VHS tapes inside, West said.

Investigators for now are treating the death as a homicide and took the bin and the body away for further investigation, Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday, authorities sad.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe's diner EGF
Warrant of arrest issued for former owner of Joe’s Diner
Snow being shoveled in West Fargo.
West Fargo woman who is physically unable to remove snow frustrated that it’s being plowed onto her driveway
Picture from Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen, MN
Man wins more than a million dollars at Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen
MILE-LONG CRACK FOUND IN ICE ON RUSH LAKE
Mile-long crack found in ice on Rush Lake
Fargo man hurt in Wilkin County rollover crash

Latest News

A local woman walks to the distribution point of humanitarian aid in front of housing which was...
Ukraine faces grim start to 2023 after fresh Russian attacks
North Dakota Highway Patrol
Northwood man hit by a car while his was stuck in a ditch
An avalanche hit a father and son in a backcountry area of Breckenridge. The father was able to...
2 killed in New Year’s Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado
This photo provided by NYPD, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell address the...
NY officers injured, suspect shot near New Year’s Eve event