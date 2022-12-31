Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Woman arrested after pushing 3-year-old child onto train tracks, authorities say

Authorities in Oregon say a woman has been arrested after pushing a child onto train tracks. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV Staff, Drew Marine and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - An Oregon woman is facing several charges after authorities say she pushed a child onto train tracks earlier this week.

According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, a mother and her 3-year-old child were waiting for a train at the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform in Northeast Portland on Wednesday when Brianna Lace Workman, 32, shoved the child off the platform and onto the train tracks without provocation

KPTV reports the incident was captured on TriMet video surveillance that showed bystanders jumping out of their seats while Workman sat back down.

Authorities said the child landed face-first on the metal rail and rocks before quickly being rescued. The child reportedly had a severe headache and a small red mark on their forehead after the incident.

“There’s no excuse for that. I don’t understand why someone would do something like that,” said MAX rider Blaine Danley.

The district attorney’s office said Workman was arraigned on charges that include assault, interfering with public transportation, disorderly conduct and recklessly endangering another person.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture from Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen, MN
Man wins more than a million dollars at Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen
Joe's diner EGF
Warrant of arrest issued for former owner of Joe’s Diner
Two women arrested after short police chase, search in Moorhead
Two women arrested after short police chase, search in Moorhead
Snow being shoveled in West Fargo.
West Fargo woman who is physically unable to remove snow frustrated that it’s being plowed onto her driveway
Minot Police Officer dead from self-inflicted wound
Minot police officer found dead with apparent self-inflicted wound, police say

Latest News

FILE - A flyer seeking information about the killings of four University of Idaho students who...
Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing
A regent, a law professor and former Gov. Arne Carlson are demanding state and federal agencies...
Complaint: University president’s board role is conflict
Fargo man hurt in Wilkin County rollover crash
Mark Lindquist and Fix It Forward staff celebrating the filled trailer
Local veteran to sleep outside GMA studios to raise awareness for Ukraine