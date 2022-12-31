Contests
West Fargo woman who is physically unable to remove snow frustrated that it’s being plowed onto her driveway

Snow being shoveled in West Fargo.
Snow being shoveled in West Fargo.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman is frustrated after snow was pushed onto her driveway. 42-year-old Angela Oien is physically unable to shovel the snow herself due to medical issues.

“It’s very difficult,” said Oien. “I tried many years in a row now to shovel and it’s just I can’t lift it.”

Oien said these frustrations date back to seven years ago when she moved there. While some people have helped her in the past, the progress is ruined when more snow is piled back on.

“It’s frustrating we pay for the snow removal, they shouldn’t be putting it at the end of our driveways after we’ve already done the removal.” said Oien.

As far as options go, the city of West Fargo said to us that snow sometimes ends up in driveways and it is the residents responsibility to remove it. Our VNL crews broke out the shovels to help Oien out.

“I don’t have access to snow removal. I don’t have funds for snow removal. If I can do it I can do it. If I can’t I suffer.” said Oien.

After an hour, we were able to get it cleared out so Oien doesn’t have to worry about it. At least for another few days.

