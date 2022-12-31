Warrant of arrest issued for former owner of Joe’s Diner

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A warrant of arrest was issued Friday for 21-year-old Joseph Owen Bushaw, the former owner of Joe’s Diner and The Wake ‘n Bak’n Cafe. The restaurants are now closed.

Two felony-level charges are listed for Bushaw in Grand Forks County: Theft-Deception-$1,000-$10,000 and Misapplication of entrusted property-$1,000-$10,000.

Joe’s Diner was in the news during the pandemic, when the restaurant was served a cease and desist order and license suspension by the Minnesota Department of Health for not following COVID-19 rules.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.