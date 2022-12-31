Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

NDHP says extra patrols statewide on New Year’s Eve

Trooper Adam Gebhardt
Trooper Adam Gebhardt(KFYR-TV)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Highway Patrol is encouraging people to celebrate the new year responsibly and find a sober ride home.

Trooper Adam Gebhardt says the New Year’s Eve holiday is one weekend that alcohol related crashes increase.

He says extra patrols will be out statewide looking for impaired drivers.

Gebhardt says it’s wise to have a plan if you’re going out on Saturday.

“It’s completely preventable, it’s really simple, if you drink, don’t drive, find a sober ride, whether its taxi, friend or family, wear your seatbelts, it makes a huge difference,” said Trooper Adam Gebhardt, North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Gebhardt has been a trooper for more than 14 years.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot Police Officer dead from self-inflicted wound
Minot police officer found dead with apparent self-inflicted wound, police say
Picture from Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen, MN
Man wins more than a million dollars at Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen
Joby Johnson
Man arrested in north Moorhead with a sawed-off shotgun
Man facing several charges after road rage incident near Fargo
Two women arrested after short police chase, search in Moorhead
Two women arrested after short police chase, search in Moorhead

Latest News

FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of...
Barbara Walters, news pioneer and ‘The View’ creator, dies
Joe's diner EGF
Warrant of arrest issued for former owner of Joe’s Diner
Local mental health experts encouraging people to reach out
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student
Snow being shoveled in West Fargo.
West Fargo woman who is physically unable to remove snow frustrated that it’s being plowed onto her driveway