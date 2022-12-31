Local veteran to sleep outside GMA studios to raise awareness for Ukraine

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Local Air Force veteran Mark Lindquist is continuing his mission, Operation: Sleep Out, but this time he’ll be camping outside the Good Morning America studios in Times Square, New York.

Lindquist took to social media Saturday to share his plans.

He says will sleep outside the GMA studios starting January 3 until he gets the chance to be on the show to share Fargo’s community support for his efforts.

Lindquist has been sleeping outdoors for the last two weeks raising awareness and collecting winter gear for the people of Ukraine.

The veteran says they’ve collected around 4,000-5,000 pounds of winter gear donations.

Lindquist will be heading to New York on January 2.

He says all are welcome to send him off at the Fargo airport at 9 a.m.

