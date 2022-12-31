Local mental health experts encouraging people to reach out

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After the Minot Police Department shared the news of losing one of their own to suicide Thursday, mental health professionals in Fargo are reminding others to seek help.

Officer Patrick Blanchard joined the department in 2017. The 37-year-old was also an Army veteran. During a welfare check Wednesday, McHenry County deputies found him dead in his car near Towner, North Dakota.

Mental health professionals say it’s tough to know what a person is dealing with, and that there are many factors that can make battles tougher.

Mental health is becoming a top priority for law enforcement officers around the nation. In Fargo, the police department created a peer support team to help provide officers with emotional support during and after times of professional crisis.

Other agencies in the Fargo-Moorhead area have support groups as well. Moorhead Police have one of the only embedded counselors in the nation within their department to focus on mental health.

However, it’s not something that just impacts those who wear the badge.

First Link in Fargo provides help to people across the state and in Clay County. They’re the ones who answer the 988 suicide hotline number around the clock. They listen and help people struggling get connected with resources.

Each year, they say the number of people calling in grows and that it’s a good thing.

Although hearing stories like Officer Blanchard’s can be difficult, they say they’re important to share and are offering some simple ways to know when it’s time to reach out for help.

“When we talk openly about suicide, it can help squash that stigma and help people feel more comfortable reaching out,” Operations Director Ashley Ladbury Hrichena said. “The biggest thing we tell people to look for is just how it is impacting your daily life. Is it impacting you at work? Is it impacting your time with your family? Is it impacting your ability to care for yourself?”

First Link officials say these are some signs that could mean a person is at risk for suicide:

- Talking about wanting to die or kill oneself.

- Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain.

- Changes in school or work performance.

- Talking about feeling hopeless or having no reason to live.

- Increased use of alcohol or drugs.

- Sleeping too much or too little.

- Talking about being a burden to others.

- Extreme mood swings.

- Withdrawing or feeling isolated.

- Abrupt changes in behavior.

- Giving away possessions.

- Acting anxious or agitated; behaving recklessly.

Those in need of help can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, answered locally by First Link, by call 988 or 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.