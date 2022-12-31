Contests
Fargo man hurt in Wilkin County rollover crash

Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was injured in a rollover crash in Wilkin County Saturday morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened on I-94 E just before 8:30 a.m.

A Minnesota State Patrol report states the driver lost control causing the vehicle to go into a ditch before overturning.

The 54-year-old man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The MSP report states road conditions were impacted by ice and snow.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

