Fargo man hurt in Wilkin County rollover crash
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was injured in a rollover crash in Wilkin County Saturday morning.
The single-vehicle crash happened on I-94 E just before 8:30 a.m.
A Minnesota State Patrol report states the driver lost control causing the vehicle to go into a ditch before overturning.
The 54-year-old man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The MSP report states road conditions were impacted by ice and snow.
Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.