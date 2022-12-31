Contests
Fargo Diocese releases statement on Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI(MGN)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - As people around the world and the state of North Dakota react to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, Bishop John T. Folda of the Diocese of Fargo shared a statement with Your News Leader.

“I am saddened to learn today of the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. Pope Benedict was a humble and holy servant of Christ and his Church, and his presence will be missed. As a priest and bishop he was a faithful shepherd of God’s people. He was undoubtedly one of the great theologians in the history of the Church. And finally as Pope, he taught and guided the Church and the world with the clarity and beauty of the Gospel. He was truly a gift from our Lord. With thanksgiving we commend Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI to Almighty God, and pray for his eternal rest,” Bishop Folda said.

Meanwhile in Vatican City, the Vatican says that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s body will be on public display in St. Peter’s Basilica starting Monday for the faithful to pay their final respects.

