Bison Cap 2022 with 22-Point Thrashing of UND, 71-49

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The North Dakota State trio of Grant Nelson, Andrew Morgan and Boden Skunberg combined to nearly outscore North Dakota by themselves, as the Bison men’s basketball team cruised to a dominant 71-49 win over the Fighting Hawks on Friday night.

Nelson finished with 18 points and eight rebounds, Morgan put up 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, and Skunberg added 14 points and six boards. The trio combined for 47 points.

NDSU has now won 9 of the past 11 games against the Fighting Hawks.

NDSU shot 48 percent for the game and limited UND to 30-percent shooting. The Bison drained 10-of-21 from threepoint range. NDSU also dominated the glass, posting a 41-27 rebounding margin.

Sophomore Jacari White chipped in 11 points for the Bison.

The Bison raced out to a 24-11 lead in the first 12 minutes and were up 36-20 at halftime. NDSU led 45-33 in the second half before a 13-2 Bison run featuring two Skunberg three-pointers put the game out of reach.

NDSU led by as many as 26 points in the second half. The Bison will host South Dakota State on Thursday, Jan. 5, and South Dakota on Saturday, Jan. 7.

