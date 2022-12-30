Contests
Two women arrested after short police chase, search in Moorhead

police lights graphic
police lights graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two women are under arrest after police say they took authorities on a short chase and then ditched their vehicle.

It happened just after midnight on Friday, Dec. 30 along 20th St. S. near Rivershore Drive.

Police say they tried to stop a car for an equipment violation, but the driver took off. Eventually, the driver and passenger both jumped out of the car and ran.

A perimeter was set up and a police dog was called in. Both women were eventually found and arrested.

The driver was arrested for fleeing in a motor vehicle and the passenger was arrested for seven outstanding warrants.

The names of the suspects are not being released at this time.

