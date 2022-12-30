Contests
ND inmate back in custody after escape

Trevis Tessaro
Trevis Tessaro(North Dakota Highway Patrol)
By Katie Bartnick
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:06 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is back in custody after walking away from Missouri River Correctional Center in Bismarck.

Police say 41-year-old Trevis Tessaro left the correctional center around 6:30 p.m. on December 29th.

He was found and arrested at a Bismarck gas station 3 hours later and taken to the state penitentiary.

Tessaro was serving time for criminal mischief and domestic violence and will now be facing escape charges.

