Minot police officer found dead with apparent self-inflicted wound, police say

MINOT, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Minot police officer was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted wound Wednesday.

The Minot Police Department says they requested assistance from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office in locating an off-duty officer for a welfare check around 10:45 p.m.

About an hour later, McHenry County deputies found 37-year-old Patrick Blanchard in his vehicle near Towner, North Dakota. They attempted life-saving measures, but say Blanchard was eventually pronounced dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted wound.

Officer Blanchard, who was also an Army veteran, joined the Minot Police Department in July 2017 and is survived by his two children.

The department says many days can be difficult for officers, and that this is one of those days. They say their thoughts and prayers go out to Officer Blanchard’s family and many friends.

The incident is still under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and North Dakota BCI.

