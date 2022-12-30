Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

The Ice Palace gets new home in Minnesota

The Ice Palace originated in Idaho, where it’s been a popular attraction for the last five years.
MN Ice Palace
MN Ice Palace(NONE)
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELANO, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Ice Palace originated in Idaho, where it’s been a popular attraction for the last five years. CEO Brigham Youngstrom thought Minnesota would be a perfect place to expand.

He says, “Minnesota is known for its winters. You guys have so much fun winter activities. We wanted to add the Ice Palace into that culture here.”

Youngstrom ended up connecting with Fountain Hill winery owner Justin Dooley.

Justin says, “We definitely discussed, you know, kind of the layout, what it would look like. Personally, I’ve never even seen an ice palace before.”

The secret behind the ice palace comes from young sons Father, a patented device he invented to make the ice logs.

Brigham says “We preform ice logs. We stand up thousands of these ice logs throughout the ice palace, create an infrastructure of ice and spray it with water. And Mother Nature takes it from there.”

They also add hundreds of LED lights to add to the experience. The ice palace will be open in Delano till the beginning of March. After that long melting process.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roma
Christmas Miracle: Puppy in Rolla captures hearts of people around the world
This is the meth and some of the cash taken in by Hubbard County deputies.
Driver arrested for DWI, drugs following bust in Hubbard County
Joby Johnson
Man arrested in north Moorhead with a sawed-off shotgun
Joshua Michael Hauck
Moorhead man arrested after allegedly strangling woman
POWERBALL 11/28/22
Winning Lottery prize sold in Fargo remains unclaimed

Latest News

Cass county looks back and celebrates longtime lead prosecutor’s career and retirement
Cass county looks back and celebrates longtime lead prosecutor’s career and retirement
Birch Burdick at his retirement party
Cass County looks back and celebrates longtime lead prosecutor’s career and retirement
It was a rough year for some investments.
2022 Investment year in review
Minot Police Officer dead from self-inflicted wound
Minot police officer found dead with apparent self-inflicted wound, police say