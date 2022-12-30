The Ice Palace gets new home in Minnesota

DELANO, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Ice Palace originated in Idaho, where it’s been a popular attraction for the last five years. CEO Brigham Youngstrom thought Minnesota would be a perfect place to expand.

He says, “Minnesota is known for its winters. You guys have so much fun winter activities. We wanted to add the Ice Palace into that culture here.”

Youngstrom ended up connecting with Fountain Hill winery owner Justin Dooley.

Justin says, “We definitely discussed, you know, kind of the layout, what it would look like. Personally, I’ve never even seen an ice palace before.”

The secret behind the ice palace comes from young sons Father, a patented device he invented to make the ice logs.

Brigham says “We preform ice logs. We stand up thousands of these ice logs throughout the ice palace, create an infrastructure of ice and spray it with water. And Mother Nature takes it from there.”

They also add hundreds of LED lights to add to the experience. The ice palace will be open in Delano till the beginning of March. After that long melting process.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.