Great ways to get outdoors this winter

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Getting outside during the winter months can be tough but the Minnesota DNR has a couple of ideas for you to enjoy the outdoors during the cold. State parks are a popular place to visit during the warm summer months, but there are plenty of fun activities in the winter. You can buy an annual pass for $35 or a daily pass for $7 and get access to all 75 of Minnesota’s state parks and recreation areas. The DNR also offers 7-day free park passes through their library program.

Skiing and snowshoeing are great ways to stay active in the cold weather. There are 30 state parks that offer snowshoe rentals, and 5 that offer cross-country ski rentals. The DNR suggests calling ahead or checking the website of the state park you are planning on visiting to check in on rental availability.

Ice fishing is a perfect winter activity in Minnesota and you can fish for free in any state park. If you are new to ice fishing, many parks offer events to teach you how to ice fish and have fishing kits for visitors to borrow.

If you are feeling more adventurous and enjoy camping trips, winter camping might be the thing to try. Winter camping is offered at 25 of Minnesota’s state parks and recreation areas. If you are looking for a bit of a warmer night, many parks have heated camper-cabins and yurts with wood stoves open year-round.

The DNR also say you can look into family friendly events taking place at state parks during the winter, with activities such as escape rooms, interpretive hikes and park wildlife education. All events are free, but a vehicle permit is required for entry.

