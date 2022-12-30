DNR celebrates habitat restoration and improvements to MN parks and trails

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is highlighting achievements from 2022 to include progress in conservation, connecting more people to the outdoors, and climate adaptation and mitigation.

Among the many conservation and habitat restoration successes in 2022 is the first verified lake sturgeon spawning event in the Red River Basin in more than 100 years. Several agencies began reintroducing lake sturgeon in 1997, which had been extirpated by overfishing, habitat fragmentation, and declines in habitat quality. The spawning event marks a major milestone as the DNR and partner agencies work toward the final restoration goal of reestablishing self-sustaining lake sturgeon populations in the Red River Basin.

The DNR made a number of improvements to outdoor recreation to better represent and serve people of different cultural perspectives and abilities. Updates to the Gitchi-Gami State Trail, Shipwreck Creek Campground, and Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area all include new accessible features. All-terrain track chairs are also now available at five state parks. St. Croix State Park features a new exhibit that was developed in collaboration with the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe and others to incorporate more inclusive stories. The exhibit is also designed to be accessible to people with cognitive, physical, visual and hearing disabilities.

The DNR contributed data and expertise to complete the Minnesota Climate Action Framework, which was released in 2022. The Framework includes strategies for how to address climate change by absorbing and storing carbon, reducing emissions, and sustaining resilient landscapes.

A larger list is available online, which highlights key accomplishments in several priority areas outlined in the DNR’s strategic plan.

