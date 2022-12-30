Rules for Curbside Christmas tree pickup

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The City of Moorhead will do curbside Christmas tree pickup starting Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Christmas tree pickup will run January 3-13 on your regularly scheduled garbage day. Due to the New Year’s holiday, garbage normally picked up on Monday, January 2, will be picked up on Tuesday, January 3.

The City of Moorhead says to place trees 3-5 feet from your garbage bin and do not place trees on snow banks. The trees will be chipped, so homeowners are asked to remove plastic bags, lights, wood and metal stands.

The city will not pick up Christmas trees after January 13.

The City of Fargo will collect Christmas trees the week of January 9, 2023. Staff will attempt to collect on garbage day, but say it may be a day or two later.

City crews request that you place trees 5 feet from your garbage bin. Trees must be on the boulevard for collection (not in alley). The same rules apply when it comes to removing bags, lights and stands.

