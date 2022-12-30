Cave People and Light Display Celebrate Winter in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Sculptures hidden in the Detroit Lakes City Park inspire wonder for visitors and local residents. Two cave people in “ice” and lighted trees turn Detroit Lakes City Park into evening winter wonderland.

Artist Zach Schumack is a co-creator of Zug Zug and Zara, two mannequin cave people preserved in plexiglass. The cave people were originally commissioned for an ad agency, but during the pandemic, Zach and his collective worked with the Minneapolis Park and Rec Board to hide them in an area park. Now Zug Zug and his companion Zara are spending their winter in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.

Schumack said his favorite part is when children discover the creatures. “I think that’s what art is supposed to do. It’s supposed to make you wonder, guess and talk about it,” says Schumack.

The Detroit Lakes City Park has also been illuminated with 7,300 bulbs on 21,750 feet of wire – lighting the gazebo roof lines and about 15 trees located between the gazebo and Washington Avenue.

The connector for the cave people and the lighting project is Project 412. “By connecting people, ideas, and resources, we can become a better, stronger, and more vibrant year-round community,” says Amy Stearns, Executive Director for Project 412.

The Detroit Lakes City Park is located at 1361 Washington Avenue, near the lake. The cave people and lights will remain up and lit through Polar Fest 2023 which ends February 26. Follow along with this and future Project 412 events at www.project412mn.org or Project 412 MN on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.