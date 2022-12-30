Cass county looks back and celebrates longtime lead prosecutor’s career and retirement

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thursday night was a celebration of the career of Cass County’s top prosecutor, Birch Burdick, who’s hanging up his hat after 24 years.

Throughout that time, Burdick has seen much change in Fargo through his work.

“Our case loads have significantly increased during my time here, which is what you’d expect,” said Burdick. “People move here and with everybody that moves here comes an element of crime.”

Work, that has left it’s mark on him.

“The cases that stick out to me, are ones I think where we were most able to bring an important measure of justice to the victims or the families of victims of crime. By bringing them that measure of justice, I think it helps them move on in their lives.”

And those that worked closely with Burdick, say they’ll never forget the mark he left on the office and the county.

“His leadership certainly trickles down to other states attorneys that we work with and so it’s going to be hard to replace that,” said Cass County Sheriff, Jesse Jahner. “I think they’ll do fine in filling that void but we’re certainly going to miss him.”

“He has been a leader within the community,” said Clay County Attorney, Brian Melton. “I’ve worked on a lot of different boards with him. I think he’s going to leave a lasting legacy that will serve for a long time.”

“I’ve got plenty of projects ahead. My wife has plenty of projects for me ahead,” laughed Burdick. “We’ll just see how that unfolds.”

