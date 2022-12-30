Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Cass county looks back and celebrates longtime lead prosecutor’s career and retirement

By Kellin Harmon
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thursday night was a celebration of the career of Cass County’s top prosecutor, Birch Burdick, who’s hanging up his hat after 24 years.

Throughout that time, Burdick has seen much change in Fargo through his work.

“Our case loads have significantly increased during my time here, which is what you’d expect,” said Burdick. “People move here and with everybody that moves here comes an element of crime.”

Work, that has left it’s mark on him.

“The cases that stick out to me, are ones I think where we were most able to bring an important measure of justice to the victims or the families of victims of crime. By bringing them that measure of justice, I think it helps them move on in their lives.”

And those that worked closely with Burdick, say they’ll never forget the mark he left on the office and the county.

“His leadership certainly trickles down to other states attorneys that we work with and so it’s going to be hard to replace that,” said Cass County Sheriff, Jesse Jahner. “I think they’ll do fine in filling that void but we’re certainly going to miss him.”

“He has been a leader within the community,” said Clay County Attorney, Brian Melton. “I’ve worked on a lot of different boards with him. I think he’s going to leave a lasting legacy that will serve for a long time.”

“I’ve got plenty of projects ahead. My wife has plenty of projects for me ahead,” laughed Burdick. “We’ll just see how that unfolds.”

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roma
Christmas Miracle: Puppy in Rolla captures hearts of people around the world
This is the meth and some of the cash taken in by Hubbard County deputies.
Driver arrested for DWI, drugs following bust in Hubbard County
Joby Johnson
Man arrested in north Moorhead with a sawed-off shotgun
Joshua Michael Hauck
Moorhead man arrested after allegedly strangling woman
POWERBALL 11/28/22
Winning Lottery prize sold in Fargo remains unclaimed

Latest News

Cass county looks back and celebrates longtime lead prosecutor’s career and retirement
Cass county looks back and celebrates longtime lead prosecutor’s career and retirement
It was a rough year for some investments.
2022 Investment year in review
Minot Police Officer dead from self-inflicted wound
Minot police officer found dead with apparent self-inflicted wound, police say
Cave people and light display in Detroit Lakes
Cave People and Light Display Celebrate Winter in Detroit Lakes