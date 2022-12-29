Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

WFPD wins ‘Battle of the Badges’!

WFPD win!
WFPD win!(City of West Fargo)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police & Fire Departments went head-to-head in a friendly competition, ‘Battle of the Badges’, to bring in blood donations for Vitalant.

The much-needed blood donation event lasted three days and finished up with 140 donations total. ‘Team Law’ (West Fargo Police Department) won with 75 donations versus ‘Team Fire’ with 65 donations.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roma
Christmas Miracle: Puppy in Rolla captures hearts of people around the world
This is the meth and some of the cash taken in by Hubbard County deputies.
Driver arrested for DWI, drugs following bust in Hubbard County
Joshua Michael Hauck
Moorhead man arrested after allegedly strangling woman
Joby Johnson
Man arrested in north Moorhead with a sawed-off shotgun
Sha’Kyra Aughtry cared for 64-year-old Joey White after she found him outside her home during...
Woman takes stranger in, saves his life during blizzard

Latest News

WEST FARGO
Committee exploring options to accommodate growth at WF City Hall, Police Department
This a stock image to illustrate a water main break.
Watermain break closes lane on Demers Avenue in Grand Forks
Shannon Brandt (left), Cayler Ellingson (right)
Trial date set, new location likely for man accused of killing Foster Co. teen boy
Trial date Set In Case of Deadly Hit and Run - December 29
Trial date Set In Case of Deadly Hit and Run - December 29