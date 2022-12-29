WFPD wins ‘Battle of the Badges’!

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police & Fire Departments went head-to-head in a friendly competition, ‘Battle of the Badges’, to bring in blood donations for Vitalant.

The much-needed blood donation event lasted three days and finished up with 140 donations total. ‘Team Law’ (West Fargo Police Department) won with 75 donations versus ‘Team Fire’ with 65 donations.

