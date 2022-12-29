Watermain break closes lane on Demers Avenue in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City crews are working on a watermain repair morning on Demers Avenue & South 34th Street in Grand Forks.

Drivers traveling on the northern lane on Demers Avenue heading west will be limited to one lane. Traffic signage will be posted as the crews work on the break.

The work is expected to last approximately two weeks, weather permitting.

