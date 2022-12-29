Contests
Watermain break closes lane on Demers Avenue in Grand Forks

This a stock image to illustrate a water main break.(MGN Online)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City crews are working on a watermain repair morning on Demers Avenue & South 34th Street in Grand Forks.

Drivers traveling on the northern lane on Demers Avenue heading west will be limited to one lane. Traffic signage will be posted as the crews work on the break.

The work is expected to last approximately two weeks, weather permitting.

