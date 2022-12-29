Twin Valley mom frustrated over how her autistic son was handled in school

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Twin Valley, MN, mom doesn’t believe enough is being done for her son’s safety in school. Sarah Green’s son, whom they call Junior, has autism and is non-verbal.

Green claims an incident at Norman County East in a small room on December 21 was the final straw for her and her family. They removed Junior from school.

“Three teachers standing above him in this room with football padfs that you teach people how to block and tackle with. They were using those to make he didn’t get off the floor.” said Green, who was retelling what her husband saw.

Junior came home with injuries to his face, and they were told by the school that the injuries were caused by self-harm. Green believes school districts across the U.S. need more resources to help handle students with special needs. She also said an investigation had been started by the Minnesota Dept. of Education.

“I just can’t walk into a hospital or an old folks home and start work, I need six to eight weeks of training and a whole CNA license to be on the floor. Why is it not the same for our most vulnerable kids.” said Green.

According to Norman County East Superintendent Rob Nudell, the school district has policies in place and they have up-to-date training for teachers and paraprofessionals.

“Quality training, it’s done yearly, it’s done throughout the year and those are factual things that I am sharing with you right there,” said Nudell. “Our staff is highly trained and they do what’s best for kids.”

Green thinks this issue is on a much larger scale, hoping that the state of Minnesota addresses these problems for students across the state. One way she referenced on how that could be achieved is through the ‘Keeping All Students Safe Act’. It was introduced to the U.S. Senate last year, with 15 states backing it, but Minnesota is not one of them.

Excerpt from the ‘Keeping All Students Safe Act’ fact sheet by Robert C. ‘Bobby’ Scott:

• Prohibiting seclusion, mechanical restraints, chemical restraints, physical restraint that restricts breathing or is life threatening including prone and supine restraint;

• Requiring certification of staff conducting physical restraint that meets the additional requirements;

• Prohibiting physical restraint as a planned intervention; and

• Requiring parental notification and follow-up meetings if a physical restraint occurs.

“I really want the bill to pass because the things stated in this bill, like the small confined room, that wouldn’t have happened. That whole thing wouldn’t have never took place if this bill were already a law.” said Green.

We reached out to the Minnesota Department of Education for comment, but they said in accordance to state statutes, there is no information that can be released to the public regarding to this case.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.