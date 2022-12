Top baby names of 2022 at Essentia Health

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health in Fargo released its top baby names for 2022!

They say 1,103 babies were born at their Fargo location. Of those, here are the top names:

Boys:

Henry - 13

Maverick - 8

Leo - 7

Easton - 7

Noah - 7

Asher - 6

Theodore - 6

Jaxon (5), Jaxxen (1) - 6

Calvin (4) Kalvin (2) - 6

Oliver - 5

Rhett - 5

Jack - 5

Rowan (4), Rowen (1) - 5

Girls:

Violet - 6

Charlotte (5), Charolette (1) - 6

Nora (5), Norah (1) - 6

Amelia (4), Emelia (1), Emilia (1) - 6

Claire - 5

Ava - 5

Evelyn (4), Evelynn (1) - 5

Lucy (4), Luci (1) - 5

Adeline (2), Adelyn (1), Adelynn (2) - 5

Wren - 4

Ellie - 4

Reese - 4

Hazel - 4

Ivy - 4

Autumn (3), Autymn (1) - 4

Kinsley (2), Kinslee (1), Kinzly (1) - 4

