Road conditions warming up with weather and treatments

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s a pain troubling almost everyone as of late and it’s not the stomach ache from too much Christmas ham.

Drivers across the Midwest have dealt with snowy, ice-packed roads, as the freezing temperatures have left it too cold for treatments to work and too windy for them to even stay put. But now travel departments say they expect drivers to warm up to upcoming road conditions.

“With the temperatures up, we’re able to treat it with salt-sand,” said Kent Leysring, Maintenance Superintendent for the Fargo District of the North Dakota Department of Transportation. “We’ve got a lot of it off already, some of the thicker spots.”

“Mother Nature’s finally given us a break here, where it’s not either snowing and blowing both days, or every other day,” said Blaine Laaveg, Superintendent of the Cass County Highway Department. “So, we’re finally able to get out and get some things accomplished here on the roads.”

But along with the welcome change, comes a reminder that not all areas will be smooth sailing.

“Bridges and on ramps, especially in the overnight hours when the temperatures drop again,” said Emma Olson, public affairs coordinator for the Minnesota Department of Transportation. “You might see some of that refreezing happening.”

“Between Gardner and Grandin, and that’s probably still some of the thicker stuff in there,” added Leysring.

And at the end of the day, the fresh warmth is bringing a sigh of relief for those who use the roads, and those who keep them usable.

“Whenever we can get a little bit of ground on this stuff, it definitely boosts the morale a little bit and makes you feel like you’re accomplishing something finally,” said Laaveg.

“I’m hoping that by Friday we have all the ice off the roads and the ramps,” added Leysring. “We want it off”

“Anytime there’s a little lull where we can get caught up is great. But, we’re always prepared for the next one,” laughed Olson.

