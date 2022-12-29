Contests
Police deal with situation involving a man with a shotgun in N. Moorhead

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police are dealing with a bizarre situation involving a man with a shotgun trying to get into some apartments.

It happened in the 2600 block of Country Club Parkway around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Police couldn’t release many details, but confirmed they were dealing with a person who had a shotgun and was trying to get into certain homes.

Authorities say more information is expected to be released on Thursday.

