Police deal with situation involving a man with a shotgun in N. Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police are dealing with a bizarre situation involving a man with a shotgun trying to get into some apartments.

It happened in the 2600 block of Country Club Parkway around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Police couldn’t release many details, but confirmed they were dealing with a person who had a shotgun and was trying to get into certain homes.

Authorities say more information is expected to be released on Thursday.

