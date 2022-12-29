Contests
Person arrested for potentially shooting at vehicle

Police sirens (Generic photo)
Police sirens (Generic photo)(Atlanta News First)
By Justin Betti
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol officials say a person was taken into custody after potentially shooting at vehicles.

NDHP Troopers in the Fargo area were called out around 3 PM Wednesday for a report of a reckless driver/road rage incident. They say one person reported they had a vehicle window broken by gunfire.

Highway Patrol found a suspect’s vehicle near Mapleton and conducted a high-risk traffic stop on Interstate 94, taking a suspect into custody without further incident. They say traffic impacts were minimal.

No word on if anyone was hurt, and no names have been released, yet. The incident remains under investigation.

