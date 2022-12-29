Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

North Dakota Post Office locations reopening following winter weather impacts

USPS logo.
USPS logo.(MGN/USPS)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH DAKOTA (KMOT) – A trio of post offices in southern North Dakota remained closed as of Thursday morning due to this month’s winter weather.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service said facilities in Havana, Selfridge and Zeeland were still closed as of roughly 5:30 a.m.

The spokesperson indicated that 17 other postal facilities that were impacted had since reopened.

You can find information on updates on which facilities are impacted on the Post Office’s service alerts page for North Dakota.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roma
Christmas Miracle: Puppy in Rolla captures hearts of people around the world
This is the meth and some of the cash taken in by Hubbard County deputies.
Driver arrested for DWI, drugs following bust in Hubbard County
Joby Johnson
Man arrested in north Moorhead with a sawed-off shotgun
Joshua Michael Hauck
Moorhead man arrested after allegedly strangling woman
POWERBALL 11/28/22
Winning Lottery prize sold in Fargo remains unclaimed

Latest News

Cass county looks back and celebrates longtime lead prosecutor’s career and retirement
Cass county looks back and celebrates longtime lead prosecutor’s career and retirement
Birch Burdick at his retirement party
Cass county looks back and celebrates longtime lead prosecutor’s career and retirement
It was a rough year for some investments.
2022 Investment year in review
Minot Police Officer dead from self-inflicted wound
Minot police officer found dead with apparent self-inflicted wound, police say
Cave people and light display in Detroit Lakes
Cave People and Light Display Celebrate Winter in Detroit Lakes