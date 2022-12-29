NDHP: What to do if you find yourself the target of a road rage situation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers see their fair share of road rage incidents every year, and while they say usually those cases are pretty mild, sometimes they get out of hand.

“We’ve had calls where it starts as a road rage thing and then there’s two people standing in the ditch in a fist fight. It’s escalated to that and we’ve had incidents where people pulled up next to somebody and brandished a firearm at them,” Sgt. Adam Malafa said.

One of those rare, escalated calls came on the evening of Wednesday Dec. 28 near Mapleton where NDHP troopers later arrested 43-year-old Derrick Hansen for allegedly shooting out a passerby’s window.

Sgt. Malafa says more often than not road rage starts from one driver’s innocent mistake, which he says is important to keep in mind.

“Don’t let your emotions drive your vehicle,” he said.

Malafa says if you find yourself the target of another driver’s highway hostility, take a breath. He urges you not to egg the other driver on, and says you shouldn’t pull over unless you’re in a safe, public space.

“Keep driving in a safe manner. Don’t drive 100 mph trying to get away from them because they’re just going to follow you. If they’re that amped up, that’s not gonna help,” Malafa said.

He says to never hesitate calling 911 in a situation like this, but says to make sure you relay all of the important information about the aggressor and their vehicle; Vehicle’s make, model, color, description of driver, location, etc. Malafa says staying calm and cool is your best bet at diffusing the situation and never seeing that road rager.

“Think about what you’re doing. A lot of people think back on it and they’re like, ‘I shouldn’t have done that because that probably made them more mad,’” he said.

Malafa says when it comes to road rage incidents, there’s a wide variety of charges and/or fines that can come as a result. He says he has seen cases end with a $20 traffic ticket, where others have left the aggressor facing felony criminal charges.

“Road rage in itself is not a crime, so it’s up to law enforcement to kind of figure out how egregious was that,” Malafa said.

