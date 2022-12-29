Contests
Man facing several charges after road rage incident near Fargo

Troopers say the man allegedly discharged a firearm at passing vehicles.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are releasing the name of the man they say was involved in a road rage incident Wednesday in the Fargo area.

He’s 43-year-old Derrick Hansen of Plymouth, Minnesota and he’s facing several charges.

Around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers responded to a report of a reckless driver with road rage. They say Hansen allegedly discharged a firearm at passing vehicles, with one vehicle owner reporting a broken window from the gunfire.

Troopers later found the vehicle near Mapleton and conducted a high-risk traffic stop on I-94. During the investigation a .177 caliber CO2 pistol was recovered.

Hansen was arrested on charges of reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and driving under the influence of drugs. The NDHP is still investigating the incident.

