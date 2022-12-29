Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Man arrested after stealing 3 tractor-trailers, police say

Jail records show Randy King, 45, faces more than a dozen charges related to the thefts.
Jail records show Randy King, 45, faces more than a dozen charges related to the thefts.(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLIVER, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A man is in custody after deputies said he stole three tractor-trailers over the course of several weeks in Missouri.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Randy King was arrested Dec. 21.

Jail records show King faces more than a dozen charges related to the thefts. He is being held at the Polk County Jail on a $49,060 bond.

Investigators told KY3 that a towing company claimed King had faked documents to look like he owned the trucks.

Polk County is located in southwest Missouri, about 40 miles north of Springfield.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roma
Christmas Miracle: Puppy in Rolla captures hearts of people around the world
This is the meth and some of the cash taken in by Hubbard County deputies.
Driver arrested for DWI, drugs following bust in Hubbard County
Joshua Michael Hauck
Moorhead man arrested after allegedly strangling woman
Sha’Kyra Aughtry cared for 64-year-old Joey White after she found him outside her home during...
Woman takes stranger in, saves his life during blizzard
City of Fargo sign in City Hall.
Business owners react to new regulations for adult entertainment establisments

Latest News

Sun Sprouts is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 15 cases of salmonella were...
Alfalfa sprouts being recalled after salmonella outbreak
A Southwest passenger finds his bag at finding his bag at Chicago Midway International Airport...
Southwest says it expects normal operations to resume Friday
A pet ball python was removed from someone's truck.
Firefighters remove snake from truck’s engine
Shannon Brandt (left), Cayler Ellingson (right)
Date set for Foster County murder trial
FILE - In this March 12, 2019, file photo, William "Rick" Singer, founder of the Edge College &...
College scandal middleman blames ‘winning at all costs’