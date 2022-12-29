Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Helicopter, with 4 on board, crashes in Gulf of Mexico

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for four people who were on board a helicopter that crashed...
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for four people who were on board a helicopter that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico Thursday afternoon.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for four people who were on board a helicopter that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico Thursday afternoon.

The helicopter was reportedly in the process of departing an oil platform when it crashed, the Coast Guard’s 8th District, headquartered in New Orleans, tweeted around 1:40 p.m. CST. Officials believe the helicopter went down about 10 miles offshore of Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

The 8th Coast Guard District in New Orleans did not immediately return phone and email messages seeking further information.

Helicopters routinely transport workers to and from oil platforms in the Gulf.

Two weeks ago, the Coast Guard rescued three people after a helicopter crashed off the Louisiana coast while attempting to land on an oil rig platform. That crash occurred Dec. 15 south of Terrebonne Bay, roughly 60 miles west of the area the Coast Guard was searching Thursday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roma
Christmas Miracle: Puppy in Rolla captures hearts of people around the world
This is the meth and some of the cash taken in by Hubbard County deputies.
Driver arrested for DWI, drugs following bust in Hubbard County
Joshua Michael Hauck
Moorhead man arrested after allegedly strangling woman
Joby Johnson
Man arrested in north Moorhead with a sawed-off shotgun
Sha’Kyra Aughtry cared for 64-year-old Joey White after she found him outside her home during...
Woman takes stranger in, saves his life during blizzard

Latest News

A woman in New York was rescued by two young men during a blizzard.
2 men rescue disabled woman from apartment complex during historical blizzard
FILE - Rep.-elect George Santos, R-New York, speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the...
Time of triumph for GOP turns into ‘distraction’ with Santos
Morgan Laine Ransom, 3, died unexpectedly from the flu less than one month before her fourth...
‘Brightest soul’: 3-year-old dies from flu, family says
WEST FARGO
Committee exploring options to accommodate growth at WF City Hall, Police Department