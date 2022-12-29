Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Free ice fishing weekend in North Dakota

No license is needed, but all other winter fishing regulations apply.
(KTIV)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota.com) - People living in North Dakota can ice fish for free this weekend, without a license.

Officials say all other winter fishing regulations apply. They add this weekend is a great time to try ice fishing for the first time, or take someone who has never been before.

North Dakota Game and Fish is holding a contest called the “Take Someone New Ice Fishing Challenge.” Those that take someone new out ice fishing this year have the chance to win a new fish house.

Simply invite a friend along who has never been ice fishing and log your story here for a chance to win a fish house donated by Runnings.

One random winner will be chosen.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roma
Christmas Miracle: Puppy in Rolla captures hearts of people around the world
This is the meth and some of the cash taken in by Hubbard County deputies.
Driver arrested for DWI, drugs following bust in Hubbard County
Joshua Michael Hauck
Moorhead man arrested after allegedly strangling woman
Joby Johnson
Man arrested in north Moorhead with a sawed-off shotgun
Sha’Kyra Aughtry cared for 64-year-old Joey White after she found him outside her home during...
Woman takes stranger in, saves his life during blizzard

Latest News

18-year-old charged with 2nd-degree murder in Mall of America shooting
WEST FARGO
Committee exploring options to accommodate growth at WF City Hall, Police Department
WFPD win!
WFPD wins ‘Battle of the Badges’!
This a stock image to illustrate a water main break.
Watermain break closes lane on Demers Avenue in Grand Forks