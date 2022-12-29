Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Foggy Start to out Thursday

First Alert Weather Days for Monday and Tuesday for Colorado Low
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORECAST DETAILS

TODAY: We are waking up this Thursday morning to areas of fog. Expect quickly changing and reduced visibility for yur morning commute. Temperatures this morning are in the teens and 20s, but they will be falling through the day as a cold front passes through. That cold front will also bring blustery conditions with winds out of the northwest. There is a low chance for snow on Thursday as an area of Low Pressure moves through the region into Southern Minnesota late in the day. The best chance for seeing any measurable snow will be to the south into South Dakota and east into Minnesota.

FRIDAY: On Friday expect morning temperatures to be near zero with temps warming into the upper teens. Expect partly cloudy skies as we end our work week.

NEW YEARS EVE: Near normal temperatures with highs in the low to mid 20s with cloudy skies as we close out 2022. Lows will be in the low teens with afternoon highs in the low 20s.

NEW YEARS DAY: Expect highs near 23 degrees as we welcome in 2023 under cloudy skies.

MONDAY-TUESDAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: A Colorado Low approaches Monday bringing a chance of mixed precipitation mixed with heavy snow, areas of sleet, freezing rain and rain as well as wind. The track and intensity may shift, but it is likely that this storm will be capable of significant snowfall. It is too early to forecast amounts, but the potential for over 6″ of wet heavy snow appears likely for at least a portion of our viewing area. Temperatures in the upper 20s both days will mean any snow which falls will tend to be wet and heavy. The storm exits Tuesday evening to the northeast and will bring a very cold and gusty northwest wind. Stay tuned for updates.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER

THURSDAY: Patchy fog, then cloudy skies with falling temperatures during the day. Morning Temp: 20. Afternoon temp: 15.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 0. High: 19.

NEW YEARS EVE: Cloudy and quiet with light winds. Low: 13. High: 24.

NEW YEARS DAY: Cloudy skies to start 2023. Light winds out of the west. Low: 17. High: 23.

MONDAY-FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Chance of rain changing to snow. Some areas could see a mix of precipitation with snow mixed with rain and freezing rain, especially in the south. Increasing winds out of the east then winds switching to the north-northwest. Low: 16. High: 28.

TUESDAY-FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Chance of snow with gusty north-northwest winds. Colder late. Low: 18. High: 26.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy skies and windy. Low: 12. High: 16.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roma
Christmas Miracle: Puppy in Rolla captures hearts of people around the world
This is the meth and some of the cash taken in by Hubbard County deputies.
Driver arrested for DWI, drugs following bust in Hubbard County
Sha’Kyra Aughtry cared for 64-year-old Joey White after she found him outside her home during...
Woman takes stranger in, saves his life during blizzard
Joshua Michael Hauck
Moorhead man arrested after allegedly strangling woman
City of Fargo sign in City Hall.
Business owners react to new regulations for adult entertainment establisments

Latest News

10:00PM Weather December 28
10:00PM Weather December 28
6:00PM Weather December 28
6:00PM Weather December 28
5:00 PM Weather December 28
5:00 PM Weather December 28
4:00PM Weather - December 28
4:00PM Weather - December 28