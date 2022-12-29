DEA seizes nearly 4.7 million lethal doses of Fentanyl in midwest in 2022

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Throughout 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) seized nearly 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl in the Omaha Division, which includes North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska. The DEA reports the drugs were both in pill and powder form.

“The amount of fentanyl we’ve seized across our Division has far surpassed our totals from last year,” DEA Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Justin C. King said. “In some states, our totals tripled the amount reported in 2021. The lethality and seriousness of this drug can’t be talked about enough. Now is the time for families to sit down and have conversations about the consequences that can come from taking this incredibly potent substance.”

Fentanyl is a highly addictive man-made opioid that is 50 times stronger than heroin. Just two milligrams of fentanyl, small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil, is considered a potentially deadly dose. Fentanyl is the primary drug threat in Minnesota and ties with methamphetamine as the number one drug threat in Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

The DEA says most of the fentanyl trafficked by the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) is being mass-produced at factories in Mexico with chemicals sourced largely from China. In 2021, the DEA issued a Public Safety Alert on the widespread drug trafficking of fentanyl in the form of fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills. These pills are made to look identical to real prescription medications—including OxyContin, Percocet, and Xanax—but only contain filler and fentanyl, and are often deadly.

The DEA alerted the public to a sharp nationwide increase in the lethality of fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills last month. DEA laboratory testing in 2022 revealed that six out of 10 fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills contained a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl. This is an increase from DEA’s announcement in 2021 that four out of 10 fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills contain a potentially deadly dose.

Law enforcement say fake pills are readily found on social media, adding that no pill bought on social media should be considered safe. Nationally, DEA investigators reported seizing more than 379 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl in a 12 month span, enough to kill every American.

DEA has created a Faces of Fentanyl memorial to commemorate the lives lost from fentanyl poisoning. To submit a photo of a loved one lost to fentanyl, send their name, age, and photograph to fentanylawareness@dea.gov, or post a photo and their name to social media using the hashtag #JustKNOW.

