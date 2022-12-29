Contests
Date set for Foster County murder trial

Shannon Brandt (left), Cayler Ellingson (right)
Shannon Brandt (left), Cayler Ellingson (right)(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:22 PM CST
FOSTER COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A trial date has been set in a case that Valley News Live has been following since fall of 2022.

The trial for Shannon Brandt is scheduled for May 30-June 9, 2023. He is charged with murder and duty in an accident involving death or injury. He has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Brandt is accused of running over 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson after a street dance in McHenry, North Dakota in September. Court documents say Brandt called 911 and said he hit Ellingson because he was being threatened.

Brandt admitted to drinking before the incident. The transcript from the 9-1-1 call shows Brandt claimed he was trying to get away from Ellingson before the crash. The transcript also describes Brandt’s efforts to get first responders to the scene where Ellingson was laying.

The trial is expected to last two weeks and a judge has decided it will not be held in Foster County. The defense and prosecution agreed to have the trial in a different county, but that location has yet to be determined.

