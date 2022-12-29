Contests
Committee exploring options to accommodate growth at WF City Hall, Police Department

WEST FARGO
WEST FARGO(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A committee has been formed to help analyze options and make recommendations on how the City of West Fargo will address continued growth.

The West Fargo Building Exploratory Committee is a group looking at long-term options to address future building needs. West Fargo City Commissioner and chair of the committee, Brad Olson, says the group is considering new buildings, relocating or adding on to existing buildings to create more space for staff at the West Fargo Police Department and City Hall.

The committee is analyzes nearly every aspect when considering potential sites, including cost; tax impact; building and land size; needs of the departments and community for the next 50 years; safety, noise or security concerns; and efficiencies of potentially partnering with West Fargo Public Schools and West Fargo Public Library.

Olson says many other factors arise, such as development plans in the community, current and future infrastructure projects, keeping the Police Department and City Hall collaborated, loss of tax revenue or impact to the surrounding neighborhoods.

City Hall and Police Department Space Needs Study

Existing 2023Proposed 2032Proposed 2050
City Hall Staff6381150
Size of City Hall24,350 sq ft36,993 sq ft47,484 sq ft
Police Department Staff87103120
Size of Police Department53,250 sq ft109,747 sq ft120,033 sq ft
Total Staff150184225
Total Size77,600 sq ft146,740 sq ft167,517 sq ft

A MetroCOG forecast shows an average growth rate of 2.09% in West Fargo over the next 30 years.

YearPopulation
202038,626
202541,617
203042,512
203547,688
204052,809
204557,340
205062,789

The committee is moving forward with reviewing the sewage lagoons and Public Works facility; locations in The Downtown Yards on Sheyenne area; and at the current West Fargo Public Library site. Olson says these sites are under initial evaluation and it is too early to call them potential solutions.

If you’d like to learn more about what this committee is working on, the next meeting, which is open to the public, is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

