Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

2 men rescue disabled woman from apartment complex during historical blizzard

The daughter of an older, disabled woman is praising the efforts of two young men who rescued her mother from her apartment complex. (SOURCE: TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (Gray News/TMX) – An older, disabled woman in New York state was rescued on Monday from her apartment complex during a historic blizzard.

Madonna Wilburn, the woman’s daughter, said her mother was without food or water during the blizzard.

Wilburn said she had been trying to get help sent to her mother’s apartment complex for days. The complex in Buffalo where her mother lived, LBJ Apartments, was without power, gas and water.

A local attorney named Rashied Hamid McDuffie made a post on Facebook Monday saying to contact him if anyone needed a ride during the winter storm.

Wilburn said she commented on his post and began talking with him. Shortly after, two young men named Myles and David showed up to help Wilburn’s mother.

Wilburn recorded a video of the two men shoveling snow to make a path to Wilburn’s home before helping her mother reach the front door.

The two men told Wilburn a pipe had burst in the apartment building, and water was pouring into the apartments, which house mostly elderly residents.

Wilburn said the young men went back to the apartments to help more people. They also hoped to recruit more volunteers from a nearby student housing complex for Canisius College and Medaille University.

“Thank you Rashied Hamid McDuffie for sending these angels Myles and David to rescue my mother,” Wilburn wrote in a Facebook post she made including the video.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Roma
Christmas Miracle: Puppy in Rolla captures hearts of people around the world
This is the meth and some of the cash taken in by Hubbard County deputies.
Driver arrested for DWI, drugs following bust in Hubbard County
Joshua Michael Hauck
Moorhead man arrested after allegedly strangling woman
Joby Johnson
Man arrested in north Moorhead with a sawed-off shotgun
Sha’Kyra Aughtry cared for 64-year-old Joey White after she found him outside her home during...
Woman takes stranger in, saves his life during blizzard

Latest News

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for four people who were on board a helicopter that crashed...
Helicopter, with 4 on board, crashes in Gulf of Mexico
The skyline of Denver's downtown is shrouded after a winter storm swept over the country...
US Census Bureau redefines meaning of ‘urban’ America
An officer stands inside Nordstrom at Mall of America after a shooting, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022,...
3 charged in Mall of America killing days before Christmas
English designer Vivienne Westwood waves as she is applauded by her models at the end of the...
Vivienne Westwood, influential fashion maverick, dies at 81
Free ice fishing weekend in North Dakota