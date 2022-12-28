Contests
Water main break floods street in north Fargo

Water main break on Wednesday, December 28, at 501 4th Street North in Fargo.
Water main break on Wednesday, December 28, at 501 4th Street North in Fargo.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple crews are working to clean up after a water main break in north Fargo on Wednesday morning.

Water poured onto the sidewalk and into the street near 501 4th Street North. The original call came in just after 10:30 a.m. Valley News Team’s Aaron Walling said water was pouring into the street from multiple spots.

As of 11:45 a.m., crews were able to get the water shut off, but the break left behind a wet, slushy mess.

