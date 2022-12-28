Contests
Stutsman County man faces prison time for assaulting Jamestown Police Chief

Jeremiah Jack Mihulka pleaded guilty to simple assault, along with several other charges.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota.com) - A Stutsman County man will face up to five years in prison for assaulting the Jamestown Police Chief in August.

Jeremiah Jack Mihulka pleaded guilty to simple assault, along with several other charges in connection with the incident.

Police say on Aug. 16, Chief Scott Edinger tried to pull Mihulka over on 10th St. SE in Jamestown for driving his motorcycle recklessly. Authorities say Mihulka took off and a five-block chase began.

Mihulka eventually stopped in the 500 blk. of 10th St SE.

Authorities say he resisted arrest, and assaulted Chief Edinger in the process. Three bystanders helped in taking Mihulka into custody following the scuffle. Chief Edinger received only minor injuries.

