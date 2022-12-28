Contests
‘Shouldn’t be happening this early’: Weather causing issues with water mains and pipes

By Aaron Walling
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It is not a good sign when there is rushing water on the streets of Fargo, ND, in the dead of winter. However, that is what city crews were dealing with on 4th St. N. after a water main broke. The recent cold snap the Red River Valley experienced is causing problems for water mains and pipes.

“Shouldn’t be happening this early but with our cold snap that we’ve had basically for two weeks we’re seeing different environments than we seen in the past year and that’s why we’re seeing the water main breaks.” said Ben Dow, the director of public works for the city of Fargo.

The recent breaks from these water mains and pipes has kept city crews and local plumbers busy getting those fixed.

“If a home owner tried to tackle a job like that they may not have the necessary fittings and they cut a line and not have the right materials, that can cause more issues down the road.” said Brayan Jasper-Tinoco, a plumber with Jeff’s Plumbing & Drain Cleaning.

Advice from local experts:

- Leave your faucet on drip to keep the water running in the pipers to help prevent freezing

- Keep the thermostat over 65 degrees

- Don’t allow the pipes to get exposed to the cold, especially when the wind chill is involved

“We just highly recommend everybody that has heat running their buildings to have it above 65 and the reason why is because that’s less of a chance for it to freeze up.” said Jasper-Tinoco.

Whether it’s commercial or residential, these issues have caused problems. The city of Fargo hopes to get these old water main lines replaced in the near future.

