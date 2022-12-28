Contests
Pipe bursts at Fargo Cass Public Health headquarters

(KVLY)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Contractors are on site at the Fargo Cass Public Health headquarters after staff discovered a pipe burst on Wednesday morning.

City officials say there was a frozen water line within an exterior wall leading to an outdoor spicket. When the water line began to thaw, it burst and released water into the facility.

The areas of the building that were affected include interior work/office space. Some staff has been relocated to other work stations or have transitioned to remote work. the City of Fargo says clinic services, including WIC, are in full operation and not affected.

Contractors are on site to extract the water and assess damages. As of Wednesday afternoon, the city did not have a damage estimate available.

The Server Training class scheduled for 4:15 p.m. on December 28 will be relocated to the Commission Chambers within Fargo City Hall. All other public-facing services offered at Fargo Cass Public Health continue as scheduled.

