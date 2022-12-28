Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

New Year, new minimum-wage rates

New Year, new minimum-wage rates.
New Year, new minimum-wage rates.(MGN)
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The minimum wage rate will be increasing starting January 1st, 2023, in Minnesota in order to reflect inflation.

Large employers with annual gross revenues of at least $500,000 must pay $10.59 an hour. Small employers with an annual gross less than that must pay their employers at least $8.63 an hour.

Employers are required to notify employees with a written notice of any pay changes.

Express Employment Professionals gave some insights as to how this may affect the Rochester area.

“Where this could be an impact is the small businesses like the hospitality and serving industry, some of those companies they’ve got servers that are getting tip money so they are going to have to perhaps raise that minimum wage so what is that going to do to them so I have concerns so what’s this going to do for our business community, so they are most likely going to pass this on to the consumer,” professional search recruiter, Brad Trahan said.

Trahan said even with the wage increase, it will still be hard for them to find workers as smaller businesses can’t compare to the bigger box stores. However, it doesn’t seem like any small businesses around Rochester will have trouble paying these wages.

“In Rochester, our area, they are already ahead of the game. They understand that they can’t just pay minimum wage if they want quality help. So, Rochester has really done a good job taking care of their employees,” Trahan said.

For more information about the new minimum-wage rates, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Hailie Carlson
Runaway teen found safe in Detroit Lakes
ND INTERSTATE 94 OPEN
UPDATE: I-94 eastbound near Rothsay reopens
City of Fargo sign in City Hall.
Business owners react to new regulations for adult entertainment establisments
Sha’Kyra Aughtry cared for 64-year-old Joey White after she found him outside her home during...
Woman takes stranger in, saves his life during blizzard

Latest News

Cable median barrier
Hundreds of ND, MN median barriers wrecked by semis, vehicles after string of winter storms
ND/MN
Dec. 28 - Median Barriers
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) is tackled by Green Bay Packers safety...
Confident Packers’ defense ready for round two against Minnesota
Utility prices
North Dakotans face high utility prices
Police lights (generic)
Person arrested for potentially shooting at vehicle