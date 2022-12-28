Moorhead man arrested after allegedly strangling woman

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man is facing four charges after police say he allegedly choked a woman and pulled her up a flight of stairs by the hair.

Moorhead Police were called to an apartment in the 900 block of 24th Avenue South on the morning of December 24, 2022, for a report of a domestic assault that happened the night before. Law enforcement say they were familiar with the address because they were contacted the previous day to help the victim safely get property from the apartment.

Officers responded to the Sanford Emergency Room to speak with the victim. She told officers she returned to the apartment after the property removal. Court documents say, at one point during the night, the victim tried to leave the apartment, but Joshua Hauck said “no you can’t leave,” grabbed her by her arms, and put her in his bedroom.

The woman told police Hauck began choking her, stating she had difficultly breathing and felt close to losing consciousness. The victim says she also spit up blood and recalls Hauck shaving her head with a razor.

The victim says she was able to get away and ran down the stairwell to a neighboring apartment where someone let her inside. The next thing the victim remembered, according to court documents, was Hauck dragging her up the stairs back to his apartment. She tells officers she was able to escape again and hid under a vehicle in the parking lot before driving to a friend’s house.

Law enforcement went to the apartment building and found a clump of hair on the second floor of the stairwell and another clump of hair on the third floor of the stairwell.

Officers went to Joshua Hauck’s apartment on December 24 and tried to arrest him. They note in court documents that he tried to walk away and was not listening to officers’ commands. They say he had to be taken to the ground to be arrested.

Hauck is charged with two felony counts of domestic assault (within 10 years of the first of 2 or more previous convictions), one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing the legal process/interfering with a peace officer.

Hauck was previously convicted of a domestic assault in February 2013 and again in March 2015 in Brown County, South Dakota.

A no contact order has been put in place and Hauck could be arrested if he goes within 1,000 feet of the victim’s residence. He was given the option to pay $100,000 bail without conditions or $50,000 with conditions.

