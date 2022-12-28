Minnesota DNR invites public to join Roundtable discussion

Contests
By Alix Larsen
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
M.N. (Valley News Live) - For the first time, the Minnesota DNR is inviting the public to join in on their Roundtable discussion with conservation partners.

They’ll talk about wildlife and water resource topics. You’re invited! It’s on Jan. 20th, but the free spots are limited.

So, it’s first-come-first-serve basis to reserve your seat. Registration is tomorrow, Dec. 28, at noon.

The theme this year is “Minnesotans Working Together. The Key to Conservation Success”. The keynote speaker is Duluth’s mayor Emily Larson. Featured speakers will include Commissioner Sarah Strommen and other leaders from the DNR and the conservation community.

Click here to find the link to register.

Click here for more information on the DNR’s Roundtable.

