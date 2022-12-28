Mild Day with Spotty, Light Wintry Mix

FORECAST DETAILS

TODAY: We are waking up and seeing some wintry mix on the radar, but only a little bit of it is actually making it down to the ground. Still, be aware there may be some quick flurries, sleet, or freezing drizzle. Temperatures this morning are already in the upper teens and low 20s under overcast skies. We stay fairly cloudy through our day with the continued chance of spotty, light mix - primarily north of US Hwy 2. Temperatures warm into the mid 20s to low 30s.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: There is a chance for snow on Thursday as an area of Low Pressure moves through the region. The best chance for seeing any snow will be to the south into South Dakota and east into Minnesota. High temperatures will be near 20 for Thursday, but expect temperatures will fall during the day. On Friday expect morning temperatures to be in the single digits with temps warming into the upper teens. Expect cloudy skies as we end our workweek.

NEW YEARS EVE: Near normal temperatures with highs in the low to mid 20s with cloudy skies as we close out 2022. Lows will be in the low teens with afternoon highs in the low 20s.

NEW YEARS DAY: Expect highs near 23 degrees as we welcome in 2023 under cloudy skies.

MONDAY-TUESDAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: A storm rolls out of Colorado Monday bringing a chance of heavy snow, areas of sleet, freezing rain and rain as well as wind. The track and intensity may shift, but it is likely that this storm will be capable of significant snowfall. It is too early to forecast amounts, but the potential for over 6″ of wet heavy snow appears likely for at least a portion of our viewing area. Temperatures near 30 both days will cause a wetter type of snow again, too. The storm exits into Tuesday to the northeast and will then bring very cold and gusty northwest wind. Stay tuned for updates.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER

TUESDAY OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with decreasing winds this afternoon and evening. Temperatures to remain steady in the low to mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Approaching freezing for our high temps! Chances of some patchy fog mainly in the morning possible. Chance for a wintry mix in the morning, mainly along and north of Highway 2. Low: 19. High: 31.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with falling temperatures during the day. A chance of snow primarily in the south. Low: 20. High: 21.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. Low: 3. High: 19.

NEW YEARS EVE: Cloudy and quiet. Low: 13. High: 22.

NEW YEARS DAY: Cloudy skies to start 2023. Low: 17. High: 23.

MONDAY-FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Chance of mix changing to snow. Increasing wind East then northerly. Low: 16. High: 27.

TUESDAY-FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Chance of snow with gusty north wind. Colder late. Low: 18. High 29.

