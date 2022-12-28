Contests
Michael Redlinger appointed as Fargo’s next city administrator

Redlinger, who has been with the city for about 6 years, beat out one other candidate interviewing for the role.
MICHAEL REDLINGER
MICHAEL REDLINGER
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo City Commission voted unanimously to appoint Michael Redlinger as Fargo’s city administrator.

Redlinger, who has been with the city for about 6 years, beat out one other candidate interviewing for the role.

According to Mayor Tim Mahoney, Redlinger will be meeting with department heads and commissioners to discuss their “wants and needs.”

Other commissioners praised the choice to appoint Redlinger as the administrator with Denise Kolpack saying “it was a solid choice and best choice.”

