Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Gov. Walz signs executive order for emergency relief for fuel transportation

Governor Tim Walz
Governor Tim Walz(None)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order Wednesday to provide emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting fuel in Minnesota.

This order helps address the high demand for propane with the start of winter and recent powerful storms in Minnesota.

“Households across the state depend on propane to keep them warm during the winter months,” said Governor Walz. “It is important that we keep propane delivery reliable and safe for all Minnesotans. I’m grateful to fuel carriers and drivers working to keep families across the state warm this winter.”

About ten percent of Minnesota homes use propane as their primary heating fuel.

The need for propane is even more common in rural areas because many do not have access to natural gas.

Propane and heating fuels are essential supplies necessary to protect the public health and safety of families, agricultural operators, and others in the region.

Recent weather events and road closures due to whiteout conditions have severely impeded travel, including the transportation of propane.

These weather-related road closures have led to a backlog of propane deliveries.

This has affected many Minnesotans with increased energy consumption due to sub-zero temperatures.

Reliable access to propane is critical to the safety of Minnesotans in the weeks and months ahead.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Hailie Carlson
Runaway teen found safe in Detroit Lakes
ND INTERSTATE 94 OPEN
UPDATE: I-94 eastbound near Rothsay reopens
City of Fargo sign in City Hall.
Business owners react to new regulations for adult entertainment establisments
Sha’Kyra Aughtry cared for 64-year-old Joey White after she found him outside her home during...
Woman takes stranger in, saves his life during blizzard

Latest News

Pipe bursts at Fargo Cass Public Health headquarters
Roma
Christmas Miracle: Puppy in Rolla captures hearts of people around the world
Stutsman County man faces prison time for assaulting Jamestown Police Chief
Joshua Michael Hauck
Moorhead man arrested after allegedly strangling woman